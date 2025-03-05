Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Pakistan, China review CPEC progress in high-level meeting

Web Desk
8:41 PM | March 05, 2025
Business

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, met with Pan Jiang, Director General of the Department of International Cooperation at China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), to discuss the ongoing progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with CPEC’s development under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and explored future avenues for cooperation. The NDRC serves as China’s focal institution for CPEC.

"Yesterday, I met Mr. Pan Jiang at NDRC, China’s focal institution for CPEC. We reviewed with satisfaction the ongoing progress in CPEC and discussed the future direction for our cooperation," Ambassador Hashmi shared on social media platform X.

Senior officials from the Pakistani embassy and the NDRC also attended the meeting.

