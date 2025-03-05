Pakistan partners with Khan Academy to introduce AI-powered learning in schools

The Ministry of Federal Education has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khan Academy to integrate AI-driven personalised learning in Pakistan’s education system. The agreement aims to introduce Khan Academy’s AI-powered tutor, Khanmigo, in 432 government schools, initially targeting Islamabad’s middle schools and benefiting over 300,000 students.

The signing ceremony, held on Tuesday, was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz Akbar and Khan Academy (Pakistan) CEO Zeeshan Hassan. Under this collaboration, Khan Academy will train teachers from the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to effectively implement the AI-driven system, ensuring a smooth integration of technology in classrooms.

Khan Academy, founded in 2006 by Sal Khan, is a globally recognized non-profit that offers free, high-quality educational resources to students worldwide. This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance learning outcomes.

Federal Secretary of Education, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating, “We are excited to partner with Khan Academy to bring personalised learning to our students. This aligns with our vision of equipping them with 21st-century skills.”

Khan Academy (Pakistan) Chairman Osman Rashid hailed the partnership as a milestone, saying, “We believe every student deserves access to a world-class education, and we are thrilled to collaborate with the Ministry of Federal Education to make that a reality in Pakistan.”

This partnership marks Pakistan’s entry into the global network of countries utilizing Khan Academy’s innovative educational tools to improve learning outcomes.