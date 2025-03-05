Pakistan proposes key themes for 2026 UN Water Conference

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday proposed transboundary water cooperation and the water-climate-environment nexus as key themes for inclusion in the interactive dialogue of the upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference.

Delivering a national statement during the organizational session of the 2026 UN Water Conference at the ECOSOC Chamber, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Alternate Permanent Representative to the UN, emphasized that the conference presents a crucial opportunity to accelerate global efforts toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 - ensuring clean water and sanitation for all. Ambassador Ahmad underscored the significance of the discussion, stressing that it directly concerns future generations. He warned that time is running out and that implementation remains a fundamental challenge.

The envoy highlighted that the additional themes proposed by Pakistan hold particular relevance for developing countries, given their vital role in promoting regional integration, peace, and sustainable development, as well as addressing climate change impacts.

He said that enhanced focus on these themes would enable participating nations to share challenges, best practices, and integrated solutions.

“In Pakistan, our ‘Living Indus’ and ‘Recharge Pakistan’ initiatives offer multiple co-benefits, including climate mitigation and adaptation, improved water quality, flood resilience, and biodiversity conservation,” he added