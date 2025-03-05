Pakistan well positioned for talks with IMF: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan is “well positioned” for the first review of its $7 billion International Monetary Fund bailout programme as talks with the global lender began yesterday.

Islamabad secured the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) last summer to help claw its way out of an economic crisis.

The programme has played a key role in stabilising Pakistan’s economy and the government has said the country is on course for a long-term recovery.

“They are here. We will have two rounds of talks, first technical and then policy level,” Aurangzeb said this while talking foreign media.

“I think we are well positioned” for the review, he said.

The IMF team usually spends around two weeks reviewing fiscal reforms and policy.

A separate IMF team was in Pakistan last week to discuss around $1 billion in climate financing on top of the EFF.

The IMF review mission and the government would discuss the performance of various sectors of the economy in the first half (July-Dec) period, evaluating any requirement for making adjustments in the macroeconomic and fiscal framework for the whole financial year 2024-25.