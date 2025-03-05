Wednesday, March 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan well positioned for talks with IMF: Aurangzeb

Pakistan well positioned for talks with IMF: Aurangzeb
NEWS WIRE
March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan is “well positioned” for the first review of its $7 billion International Monetary Fund bailout programme as talks with the global lender began yesterday.

Islamabad secured the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) last summer to help claw its way out of an economic crisis.

The programme has played a key role in stabilising Pakistan’s economy and the government has said the country is on course for a long-term recovery.

“They are here. We will have two rounds of talks, first technical and then policy level,” Aurangzeb said this while talking foreign media.

“I think we are well positioned” for the review, he said.

The IMF team usually spends around two weeks reviewing fiscal reforms and policy.

keep up the good work, PM urges cabinet members

A separate IMF team was in Pakistan last week to discuss around $1 billion in climate financing on top of the EFF.

The IMF review mission and the government would discuss the performance of various sectors of the economy in the first half (July-Dec) period, evaluating any requirement for making adjustments in the macroeconomic and fiscal framework for the whole financial year 2024-25.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1741068879.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025