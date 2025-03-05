Wednesday, March 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain recorded in Lahore

Staff Reporter
March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was recorded in the city on Tuesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. MET officials said a westerly wave was present over several parts of the country and will remain there for a couple of days. The rain was recorded in some parts of the city on early hours of Tuesday. The lowest temperature in Lahore was 15°C while maximum was 21°C. Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 61, which was moderate while the PM2.5 concentration was 3 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1741150309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025