Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain recorded in Lahore

LAHORE - Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was recorded in the city on Tuesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. MET officials said a westerly wave was present over several parts of the country and will remain there for a couple of days. The rain was recorded in some parts of the city on early hours of Tuesday. The lowest temperature in Lahore was 15°C while maximum was 21°C. Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 61, which was moderate while the PM2.5 concentration was 3 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.