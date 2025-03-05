Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
March 05, 2025
Past in Perspective

The Battle of Hastings was a decisive conflict that took place in 1066 in England. It was fought between the Norman forces, led by William the Conqueror, and the Anglo-Saxon army, led by Harold Godwinson, the English king. The battle marked the culmination of the Norman Conquest of England. William’s victory changed the course of English history, leading to the establishment of Norman rule and influencing the language, culture, and institutions of England. The Battle of Hastings has continued to have a lasting impact on English and European history.

