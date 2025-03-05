Wednesday, March 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PFA destroys 3,500 litres of adulterated milk

PFA destroys 3,500 litres of adulterated milk
APP
March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Rawalpindi officials during Sehri time on Tuesday morning destroyed some 3,500 litres of adulterated milk. According to a PFA spokesman, the food authority teams set checkpoints at the entrance and exit points of the city and inspected vehicles supplying milk to different local outlets. About 185,000 litres of milk were checked, and on screening of samples some 3,500 litres were found adulterated with water, which were wasted on the spot, the spokesman said.

A total fine of Rs 155,000 was imposed on the drivers of three trucks carrying adulterated milk, he added. 

The spokesman said that the PFA’s special teams were working during Sehri and Iftar time, and urged the citizens to contact the helpline 1223 in case of any complaint.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1741150309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025