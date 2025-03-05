Philippine Air Force fighter goes missing during ‘tactical’ operation

MANILA - A Philippines FA-50 fighter jet and its two-man crew went missing during an overnight operation flying from a base near the central city of Cebu, officials said Tuesday. The jet lost contact with other fighters on the flight “minutes before reaching its target area”, the Philippine (PAF) said in a statement. Air Force spokeswoman Colonel Consuelo Castillo told reporters it was the “first major incident involving” its squadron of FA-50S, which have previously been used in exercises over the disputed South China Sea. The Philippines has a dozen of the fighters purchased from South Korea in the last decade. Castillo said the jet was flying “over land” on the way to its target area when it went missing during a “tactical night operation in support of our ground troops”.