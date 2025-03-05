Wednesday, March 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Philippine Air Force fighter goes missing during ‘tactical’ operation

Philippine Air Force fighter goes missing during ‘tactical’ operation
NEWS WIRE
March 05, 2025
Newspaper, International

MANILA   -   A Philippines FA-50 fighter jet and its two-man crew went missing during an overnight operation flying from a base near the central city of Cebu, air force officials said Tuesday. The jet lost contact with other fighters on the flight “minutes before reaching its target area”, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said in a statement.  Air Force spokeswoman Colonel Consuelo Castillo told reporters it was the “first major incident involving” its squadron of FA-50S, which have previously been used in exercises over the disputed South China Sea. The Philippines has a dozen of the fighters purchased from South Korea in the last decade. Castillo said the jet was flying “over land” on the way to its target area when it went missing during a “tactical night operation in support of our ground troops”.

Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1741068879.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025