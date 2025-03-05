PM Shehbaz finalizes ministerial portfolios, announcement soon

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has completed consultations on the distribution of portfolios among newly appointed federal ministers and advisors, with an official announcement expected soon, ARY News reported Wednesday.

According to sources, key ministries such as Railways, National Health, and Communications will soon be assigned. Advisor Muhammad Ali is expected to take charge of the privatization portfolio, while Ali Pervaiz Malik is likely to be appointed as Minister of Petroleum.

Dr. Musadik Malik is expected to head the Ministry of Climate Change, Dr. Tauqeer the Cabinet and Establishment Division, and Hanif Abbasi the Ministry of Railways. Mustafa Kamal is likely to be given the Ministry of Science and Technology, while Raza Hayat Hiraj, Khalid Magsi, and Pervez Khattak are expected to lead the Ministries of Parliamentary Affairs, Water, and Inter-Provincial Coordination, respectively.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry is expected to be appointed Minister of Health, while Shiza Fatima is likely to continue leading the Ministry of Information Technology.

Cabinet expansion

Earlier, PM Shehbaz expanded his federal cabinet by inducting 27 new members, bringing the total strength to 46. The new members include 13 federal ministers, 11 ministers of state, and three advisers.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadar, where President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath in the presence of PM Shehbaz.

New federal ministers include Hanif Abbasi, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Mustafa Kamal, Ali Parvez, Shaza Fatima, Khalid Magsi, and Raza Hayat Hiraj. Among the 11 state ministers are Barrister Aqeel Malik, Talal Chaudhry, Bilal Kayani, and Wajiha Qamar. The three newly appointed advisers are Muhammad Ali, Tauqir Shah, and Pervez Khattak.

The cabinet expansion comes nearly a year after PM Shehbaz Sharif assumed office.