Wednesday, March 05, 2025
PM Shehbaz highlights Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts

Web Desk
12:16 PM | March 05, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for recognizing Pakistan’s role in counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan.

In a message on social media, the prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s successful operation that led to the arrest of IS-KP operational commander Sharifullah, an Afghan national and a wanted terrorist, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

“Pakistan has always played a key role in counterterrorism efforts and firmly believes in preventing terrorists and militant groups from using its territory for activities against any other country,” PM Shehbaz stated.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, he emphasized the sacrifices made by the nation, with over 80,000 brave soldiers and civilians having lost their lives in the fight against terrorism.

“Our leadership and people remain resolute in eliminating the scourge of terrorism from our country,” he added.

The prime minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, stating that the country will continue its close partnership with the United States in this regard.

