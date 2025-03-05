PM Shehbaz reviews polio eradication progress, praises efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a review meeting on the national polio eradication campaign, acknowledging a decline in polio cases as a testament to the campaign's effectiveness.

Reaffirming his commitment to eliminating polio, the prime minister appreciated provincial administrations for their efforts in timely identification and reduction of polio cases. He emphasized that complete eradication is only possible through federal and provincial collaboration.

PM Shehbaz also commended security forces for their support during the polio campaigns and directed the digitization and strict monitoring of all polio-related data.

Officials briefed the prime minister on the progress of the campaign, reporting that polio vaccination efforts are being carried out nationwide with full momentum. In the February 2025 drive, 42.5 million children were vaccinated, covering approximately 90% of the child population in polio-affected districts.

Since the start of 2025, six polio cases have been reported. However, a significant decline in cases has been observed in high-risk areas, particularly in Balochistan, Sindh, and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The briefing also outlined plans for three polio drives in the first half of the year—one completed in February, with the next two scheduled for April and May. Continuous monitoring of all aspects of the polio campaign is being conducted via an IT dashboard.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State Dr. Mukhtar Bharat, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, and senior officials from relevant institutions.