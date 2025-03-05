Wednesday, March 05, 2025
PMC conducts mock emergency evacuation drill

March 05, 2025
PESHAWAR  -  Peshawar Medical College (PMC) conducted a mock emergency evacuation drill and firefighting training to enhance preparedness and ensure safety.

The drill began with a siren, prompting students and staff to assemble on the college lawn, where fire extinguishing equipment was displayed.

Executive Director Prof Dr Saeed Anwar emphasized PMC’s commitment to safety, while Principal Prof Dr Aman Khan highlighted the importance of emergency preparedness.

Security Director Maj (Retd) Hassan Afridi provided a detailed explanation of security protocols, outlining the necessary steps to ensure a swift and effective response to emergencies.

Participants also received hands-on training in using fire extinguishers. The drill reinforced emergency readiness, equipping participants with the skills and confidence to handle critical situations efficiently.

