PML-N must implement written agreement, Zardari tells party

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari, the Pakistan People’s Party supremo has told his party leaders that the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) must implement the written agreement signed between the two parties about a year ago after the split mandate in the general elections. In his recent meetings with the PPP leaders, especially the Punjab members, Zardari made it clear that sticking to power was not the goal of the party. “We wants to stay with the government but this is not a compulsion. We can part ways whenever we feel being ignored or sidelined,” the PPP supremo was quoted as telling the party leaders from Punjab.

Zardari, the sources told The Nation, is against destabilising the government but willing to take extreme steps if the PML-N refuses to accept the PPP demands for long. “It is about a year (since the formation of the coalition government). We (the PPP) have been ignored and not been consulted on key issues. The agreement between the two parties is also not implemented. They (the PML-N) have to take this seriously,” a close aide of President Zardari said. Another PPP leader said Zardari had made it clear to the PPP members that the party can part ways with the government if the issue remains unresolved.

The PPP earlier announced plans to hold a core committee meeting to evaluate its alliance with the PML-N-led government, signalling growing tensions within the ruling coalition. Chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the meeting will address key issues straining relations between the two parties, particularly concerns over governance and the contentious construction of canals on the Indus River. The PPP leadership including Bilawal has expressed frustration over being sidelined in major policy decisions, especially regarding privatization, and has warned of potential consequences if its concerns are not addressed. The PPP has voiced their dissatisfaction with the PML-N’s decision-making approach, accusing the government of failing to uphold coalition agreements. Senior party members have warned that unless their reservations are taken seriously, the alliance may not survive. Shazia Marri, a prominent PPP leader, recently criticized the federal government for establishing the Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority without consulting the PPP or the Sindh government. She stressed that the PML-N’s disregard for coalition partners could lead to the government’s downfall. “If the PPP withdraws its support, this government will collapse,” she warned. Similarly, senior PPP Punjab leader Hassan Murtaza said the coalition’s survival depended on the PML-N addressing the party’s grievances and ensuring its participation in policymaking.

Ali Haider Gilani, PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, has also accused the PML-N of reneging on a written agreement that required consultation on major administrative matters, particularly in Multan and Rahim Yar Khan. The PPP’s dissatisfaction is particularly noticeable in Punjab, where party leaders have raised concerns about the Maryam Nawaz-led provincial government. During a recent meeting with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Punjab PPP leaders expressed frustration over being excluded from key decisions and accused the provincial administration of mistreating their party members. Zardari assured them to take up the issues with the PML-N.

Previously, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari publicly criticized the PML-N, accusing it of failing to honour agreements made before the 26th Constitutional Amendment. He hinted at a possible review of the PPP’s alliance with the ruling party. While the PML-N has sought to downplay the friction, the future of the coalition remains uncertain. Without PPP’s backing, the government could face serious challenges. The current coalition government was formed after the February 2024 elections when multiple parties, including the PPP, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), joined hands with the PML-N to establish a ruling majority. Tensions however, have persisted, with the PPP feeling increasingly marginalized despite its significant role in the alliance. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had secured the top slot with the PPP’s support and was sworn in on March 4, 2024. Asif Ali Zardari was elected the President for a second term. At the provincial level, PPP leaders secured chief ministerial positions in Sindh and Balochistan, while Maryam Nawaz became Punjab’s first female Chief Minister.

The fate of the ruling coalition hinges on whether the PPP and PML-N can resolve their differences. Initial discussions about a power-sharing formula, including rotating the prime ministership between the two parties, were rejected by the PPP. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari plans to discuss his party’s reservations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was originally expected on March 3 but had to be postponed due to Bilawal’s stay in Karachi.