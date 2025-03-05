Police conduct search operations in various areas

RAWALPINDI - Police have conducted search operations in various areas of the district to keep a close watch on criminals and lawbreakers.

According to police spokesman, the search operation was carried out in the areas of Police Stations, Ratta Amral, City, Civil Lines, Race Course, Westridge,Taxila, Dhamial, Saddar Beroni, Chakri, Jatli and Kalar Syeda.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers participated in the search operations. During searching, the data of tenants, shops, junkyards and warehouses was checked.