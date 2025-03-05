Wednesday, March 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Power minister, Kyrgyzstan envoy discuss bilateral energy cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari in a meeting with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Avazbek Atakhanov.

Power minister, Kyrgyzstan envoy discuss bilateral energy cooperation
NEWS WIRE
March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Avazbek Atakhanov on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari. During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, emphasising energy cooperation between the two countries. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding collaboration in key sectors, especially in the power sector, said a press release.

Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari acknowledged the excellent brotherly relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan and expressed the desire to further enhance cooperation across various fields. He also highlighted the strong educational ties between the two nations, noting that a significant number of Pakistani students are pursuing higher education in Kyrgyzstan, reflecting the strength of its academic institutions. The minister briefed the ambassador on the ongoing reforms being undertaken by the government of Pakistan in the power sector, aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability. He extended an invitation to Kyrgyz investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s energy sector and participate in various projects. He also emphasized the potential for joint ventures in renewable energy.

keep up the good work, PM urges cabinet members

The ambassador of Kyrgyzstan appreciated Pakistan’s reform efforts in the energy sector and expressed his country’s willingness to collaborate in areas of mutual interest. He noted that enhanced cooperation in power infrastructure and energy connectivity would contribute to regional stability and economic growth. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit and agreed to continue discussions on future projects that would strengthen economic and strategic ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1741068879.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025