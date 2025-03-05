PPP sees no joy or hope in alliance with PML-N

Sahiwal/LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza stated that there is neither joy nor hope in the alliance with PML-N.

Hassan Murtaza emphasized that PPP was deliberately kept out of power in Punjab in 2002 and 2008 as allowing PPP to form a government in Punjab would have ensured its unstoppable growth across Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a workers’ convention at the residence of PPP Sahiwal Divisional President Ghulam Farid Kathia and later speaking to the media on Tuesday. The event was attended by PPP Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema, senior leaders Mian Misbahur Rehman, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Aurangzeb Burki, Usman Saleem Malik, Ayesha Nawaz Chaudhry, Rana Irfan, Naseem Sabir Chaudhry, Rana Ashar Nisar, Naheed Sehar, PPP Sahiwal President Zaki Chaudhry, General Secretary Shafqat Cheema, and Tahir Sindhu, along with other party office-bearers. Usman Malik moderated the convention. Hassan Murtaza admitted that PPP knew from day one that working with PML-N would not only be difficult but impossible, yet circumstances led to this alliance. He pointed out that the February 8 elections resulted in a hung parliament, and PPP initially offered PTI a chance to form the government without demanding ministries but the PTI was following a foreign agenda aimed at destabilizing Pakistan’s institutions and geopolitical landscape. He accused PTI of attempting to economically weaken Pakistan to the extent that its nuclear installations could be declared unsafe and targeted. Murtaza also referred to foreign funding cases against PTI, asserting that these cases were not initiated by PPP or any other political party, but by PTI’s own founding members, and the foreign funding and connections were proven. Hassan Murtaza asked if a political party is receiving funding from Israel or India, what could their real agenda be.

He stated that PPP’s vision has been consistent from the era of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to Asif Ali Zardari, highlighting that projects like CPEC were initiated by PPP, but later rolled back and damaged under other governments. He added that PPP only turned to PML-N out of necessity, as it was the second-largest party.

He stressed that PPP remained the biggest anti-establishment party in Pakistan, and the establishment fears that if PPP gains space in Punjab, it would further strengthen itself. He claimed that PPP has been deliberately weakened in Punjab over the years.

Murtaza acknowledged that the challenges faced today are different from those during the times of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He noted that while Pakistan’s economy and geopolitical situation were not as dire back then, PPP still faced threats, including sectarian violence and terrorist attacks on party rallies.

He strongly refuted claims that PPP had ever been pro-establishment, saying that if PPP had been pro-establishment under Asif Ali Zardari’s leadership, it would have never signed the Iran gas pipeline agreement, reclaimed Gwadar, or implemented economic reforms benefiting farmers. He recalled that when PPP came to power in 2008, wheat prices were PKR 400 per maund, which PPP raised to PKR 1,300, while sugarcane prices were increased from PKR 50 to PKR 180 per maund, helping the agricultural sector. He also mentioned that PPP resolved the sugar crisis, but its government was targeted and ultimately removed in 2013 over electricity shortages.

Murtaza dismissed speculation that PPP is fading away or has abandoned its ideology, calling it a deliberate attempt to discredit the party. He warned that the day PPP ceased to exist, the left would have no political space in Pakistan,”. He said that the PPP relies on its dedicated workers rather than electables, and that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is being politically victimized solely because PPP is weak in Punjab. “If PPP regains its footing in Punjab, the party will not only have its own Prime Minister but also its own Chief Minister,” he added.