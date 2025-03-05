Wednesday, March 05, 2025
PPP to release white paper on govt’s performance
Web Desk
10:58 AM | March 05, 2025
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab President Hassan Murtaza has announced that his party will release a white paper on the one-year performance of the government, stating that the PPP’s alliance with the PML-N is not a natural one.

“Our alliance with the PML-N is for the sake of the country, not out of political alignment,” Murtaza told journalists on Tuesday.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment of PPP as a coalition partner, saying the party was not receiving the protocol it deserved and that its workers were being neglected.

Murtaza emphasized that PPP has always prioritized national interests over political gains, standing by the country even at the cost of its own politics. He criticized the Punjab government’s approach to agriculture, calling for solar panel subsidies for farmers instead of relying solely on tractor distribution.

He also condemned actions against journalists under the PECA Act, reaffirming PPP’s support for press freedom.

Web Desk

National

