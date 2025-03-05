Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Primary objective of judiciary is to ensure inexpensive, swift justice: Vehari D&S judge

VEHARI: District and Sessions Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar was given warm welcome by the judges upon his arrival at Awain-e-Adal on Tuesday.

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
March 05, 2025
VEHARI  -  Newly appointed Vehari District and Sessions Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar on Tuesday officially taken charge of his office. On this occasion, he expressed his determination that without the timely provision of justice, no society can progress, nor can the eradication of crimes be ensured.

Therefore, ensuring the provision of justice will be his top priority. Earlier, when the Sessions judge arrived, he was given a grand welcome by the respected judges, lawyers, court staff, and other dignitaries.  A ceremony was held in his honour at the courthouse, where he was presented with bouquets of flowers. Additional District and Sessions Judge Nadeem Anjum, Senior Civil Judge (Civil Division) Saeed Ahmed Awan, Senior Civil Judge (Criminal Division) Asif Niaz, Senior Civil Judge (Family Division) Jam Faiz Muhammad, and Staff Officer Session Court Haji Saeed Ahmed attended the welcoming ceremony and termed the judge’s arrival as a positive development for the judiciary.

District and Sessions Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar stated that the primary objective of the judiciary is to provide inexpensive, swift, and quality justice to the people. He emphasised that his top priority will be to ensure that the swift disposal of pending cases, strengthen the transparent judicial system, and restore public trust in the judiciary. He further stated that he will utilise all his capabilities to uphold the supremacy of law and the high principles of justice, in collaboration with the court staff.

The judge also stressed upon the court staff and the lawyers’ community to play their role in making the justice process more efficient and effective, so that every citizen can be provided with justice without discrimination and delay.

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman

