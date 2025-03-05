Protecting Free Speech

Aurat March, the organisation that fights for women’s rights in Pakistan while also organising rallies on Women’s Day in cities across the country, has become both a powerful symbol of women’s solidarity and an effective platform for those oppressed by restrictive social norms to voice their demands. Given the deeply conservative fabric of Pakistani society, any movement that challenges entrenched norms and advocates for systemic change is bound to face resistance. Unsurprisingly, this resistance has primarily come from conservative religious forces, which have consistently placed Aurat March and the broader women’s rights movement in the crosshairs of reactionary opposition.

This is precisely where the support of the Pakistani government is most needed. While the government is not required to endorse every view expressed at the Aurat March, it must uphold the right of citizens to voice their opinions—an essential principle of democratic governance and the fundamental rights of free speech and assembly. Aurat March may not have triggered an immediate social revolution, but it has played a crucial role in reshaping the discourse on women’s rights in Pakistan, gradually influencing policymakers, lawmakers, and the judiciary.

Instead of obstructing or restricting the Aurat March, governments at both the provincial and federal levels must ensure its safe and uninterrupted passage. Providing police protection, security, and non-objection certificates is not just a procedural requirement but a necessary step in safeguarding democratic expression. The stark mismatch between hardline religious groups and the predominantly women-led marches on International Women’s Day should not be allowed to escalate into confrontation. The government must intervene to ensure that all viewpoints can be expressed freely, without one being unfairly silenced or, worse, subjected to violence.