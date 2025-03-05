Protest in Thatta, Sujawal against six-canal scheme

THATTA/SUJAWAL - A large number of political workers from Awami Tahreek and Quomi Awami Tahreek staged a protest in Jhumpir Town, Thatta district, and Bannu Town, Sujawal district. They protested against the six-canal scheme and corporate farming, demanding protection of the Indus Delta and Sindh’s biodiversity. Advocate Wasant Thari, Central President of Awami Tahreek, led the protest in Jhimpir. He emphasized the historical significance of the Indus River, spanning thousands of years, and vowed to protect Sindh’s riparian rights. Thari noted that lands in Sindh were being illegally occupied for corporate farming projects. Hussain Katiyar criticized the Sindh government’s indifferent attitude towards the issue of water canals on the Indus River. He pointed out that the Sindh Assembly had not passed a resolution against the scheme, demonstrating their lack of seriousness. The protesters announced plans to pay floral tribute to the Indus River on March 14, marking International Day for Rivers. In Bannu town, Sujawal district, protesters termed the six-canal scheme a conspiracy to turn Sindh’s land barren and bring economic instability. Ali Hassan Lashari accused President Asif Ali Zardari of selling Sindh’s resources. He stated that the Green Pakistan Scheme was actually the Green Punjab Scheme and that the pilferage of Sindh’s water was a transgression of international humanitarian laws and the Constitution.

The protesters urged the urban population of Sindh and people from other ethnic backgrounds to join hands for the survival of the Indus River, vowing to continue their struggle until the scheme is foiled.