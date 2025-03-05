PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 756 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 756.91 points, a positive change of 0.68 percent, closing at 112,743.80 points as compared to 111,986.89 points on the last trading day. A total of 206,851,125 shares were traded during the day as compared to 208,881,544 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.337 billion against Rs11.881 billion on the last trading day. As many as 429 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 221 of them recorded gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 58 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 12,563,739 shares at Rs1.40 per share, Citi Pharma Limited with 12,282,173 shares at Rs92.93 per share and Pak International Bulk with 10,341,268 shares at Rs9.12 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs61.32 per share, closing at Rs23,066.34, whereas runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs28.82 rise in its share price to close at Rs1,200.00. Mehmood Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs42.52 per share price, closing at Rs385.73, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with Rs33.41 decline in its per share price to Rs483.67.