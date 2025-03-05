PTI founder in solitary confinement in a death cell, says Waqqas Akram

ISLAMABAD - A day after a team of doctors conducted a medical check-up of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in jail, her sister Aleema Khan on Tuesday refuted reports that incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was in a bad health and suffering from some infection.

Talking to reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail following a meeting with her brother, Aleema quoting Imran Khan said that he was in good health. “We told him about reports from social media regarding his deteriorating health,” she said, adding that Khan outrightly denied such accounts. “We understand that such rumours are spread to make us worry (about Khan),” she said and added, “The reports that the ex-premier is not being allowed to pray or fast in jail are also false.” She claimed that Khan was not infected with any infection. She went on to say that people were questioning them about Khan’s health, but they could not answer until they had a meeting with him. She said Khan had been kept in solitary confinement and not allowed to meet family members for the last over a week. A day earlier, a four-member team of doctors from Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) had visited jail to conduct a medical examination of Khan.

The check-up was followed by some unconfirmed social media reports that Khan was seriously infected with an ear infection. PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram also told a news conference that his party leader was being kept in solitary confinement in a death cell, with authorities refusing to allow meetings with his family members despite court orders. The other party leaders also claimed that Khan’s family physician was not being allowed to visit him, raising their concerns about his health.