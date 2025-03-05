PTI KP organizations dissolved for reorganization

MARDAN - On the directives of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary Ali Asghar Khan has dissolved all the organizations of the party across the province to reorganize the party, according to a press statement issued by PTI Peshawar region information secretary Engn Adil Nawaz yesterday.

The statement said that KP PTI has started the process of reorganization as per the instructions of its founding chairman Imran Khan. The aim of this decision is to make the party structure more efficient and to ensure that those holding government positions do not simultaneously hold party positions, so that they can perform their duties better.

In the first phase of this decision, the posts of all regional presidents and general secretaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been dissolved with immediate effect. The party has announced that new appointments on these positions will be made soon, and the new organizational structure will include non-governmental and non-parliamentary workers.

It was further stated that the previous organization (which was formed before the February 8, 2024 elections) mostly included MNAs, MPAs and ministers. Now, in the new organizational setup, positions will be given to workers who do not hold government or parliamentary positions. The aim is to make the party more effective and dynamic so that the leadership can better focus on government and organizational matters.