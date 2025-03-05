Punishment, not where trials held, matters: SC Judge

ISLAMABAD - Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail Tuesday said that regardless of who committed the crime, there should be a punishment for it. What difference does it make where the trial is held?

A seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan con-ducted hearing of the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the apex court decision on trial of civilians by the military courts.

During the hearing, Advocate Faisal Siddiqi, who was representing the members of the civil society, con-cluded his arguments and urged the bench to transfer the cases of civilians handed maximum sentences to anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) while those who had served their jail terms should be considered “past and closed transactions”.

Former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Abid Shahid Zuberi represented petitioner Bushra Qamar, while Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman appeared on behalf of the state.

On December 13 last year, the CB conditionally allowed military courts to pronounce reserved verdicts of 85 civilians who were still in custody in cases over the May 9 riots.

Subsequently, military courts sentenced those 85 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in attacks on various military installations. A week later, the mercy petitions of 19 of those sentenced were accepted on humanitarian grounds.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar inquired about the cases, to which Siddiqui replied that there were a total of 105 suspects facing military trials, of whom 20 had been released.

However, AAG Rehman pointed out that another 19 suspects had been released from jail, apparently refer-ring to those whose mercy petitions had been accepted. “There are 66 suspects currently in jails,” the AAG told the court.

Siddiqui then highlighted that there was a tradition in the United States to provide both parties an opportuni-ty once their arguments were over to settle their case under the offer of the judgment law. “There is also an alternative to court martial,” the lawyer contended.

At this point, Justice Mandokhail said, “Regardless of who committed the crime, there should be a punish-ment for it. What difference does it make where the trial is held?”

Siddiqui then asserted that the difference would be akin to the “difference between earth and sky”. “One trial (civil court) is independent while the other is in the military,” he added.

The lawyer argued that the cases over the May 9 violence pertained to “vandalism” only, adding that civil-ians could be tried in military courts in incidents where “Pakistan’s defence was in danger”.

After Siddiqui concluded his arguments, Zuberi began presenting his contentions on behalf of his client, Qamar. He recalled that Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan had informed the court about “legislation for giving the right to appeal”.

Announcing the military court sentences, the military had said that “all convicts retain the right to appeal and other legal recourses”. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Wednesday (today), with Zuberi set to continue his arguments.