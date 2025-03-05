Punjab bans rice nursery sowing till May 20 to break enemy pests’ life cycle

MULTAN - The Punjab government has advised farmers to refrain from early sowing of rice nursery till May 20 every year to break the enemy pests’ life cycle so as to avoid hazardous impact on rice crop and subsequent losses. A letter issued by additional secretary agriculture task force Punjab on March 4, 2025, addressed to divisional directors and deputy directors of agriculture extension across the province, states: “Agriculture department is discouraging early sowing to save farmers from losses of the previous year and decided to implement The Punjab Agriculture Pests Ordinance 1959 and Rules 1960 Rule 4(1).” This rule states that no occupier of land shall sow rice nursery before 20th of May every year.” “It has been observed with great concern that farmers are cultivating two rice crops and sow it’s nursery very early. This practice is severely damaging the situation of available water in canals and ground water.

The letter said, last year early rice crop was severely affected by heat wave resulting in poor grain formation and reduced yields and caused heavy economic losses to farmers. Agriculture Information Punjab Director General Naveed Asmat Kahlon, when contacted, told a news wire that water availability was no doubt an issue but added that breaking life cycle of enemy pests was the main reason behind the prohibition. He, however, added that farmers can sow rice nursery after May 20 every year. He said that there should be at least a six-month gap between rice harvest and sowing of rice nursery, adding that last rice harvest was completed in Oct-Nov, 2024 and that is why the prohibition was enforced with advice to farmers not to sow rice nursery till May 20, 2025. He warned that early sowing of rice nursery before May 20 can trigger shifting of enemy pests and can develop a hatchery there, Kahlon added. The agriculture department has been asked to launch a full fledged campaign and convince farmers to follow given deadline in the Punjab Agriculture Pests Ordinance 1959 and Rules 1960 Rule 4(1), according to the official letter.