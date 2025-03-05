Punjab’s health centers upgraded to European standards, claims CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday asserted that the province’s newly revamped health centers now rival European medical facilities, following a large-scale modernization initiative. “Seven hundred and fifty health centers in remote areas of Punjab have been transformed into state-of-the-art clinics, fully equipped with the latest medical technology,” she said. She emphasized that not only have these centers been modernized internally, but their external structures have also undergone a significant facelift. The upgraded facilities, now branded as ‘Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics’, have been entrusted to young doctors to ensure efficient management and quality healthcare services. “Dilapidated doors, broken furniture, and deteriorating buildings have been replaced with modern infrastructure,” the chief minister remarked. Highlighting the improvements, she noted that each clinic now features new furniture, advanced medical equipment, shining floors, clean rooms, well-maintained wards, and upgraded washrooms. Additionally, modern LED lighting, stylish cabinets, and nameplates have been installed to enhance the overall environment. CM Maryam Nawaz cited several examples of the transformation, including the complete overhaul of a neglected health center in Phulwan, Sargodha, and the successful renovation of a facility in Qasim Bela, Multan. She also mentioned significant upgrades in the Rural Health Center of 87WB in Vehari, the RHC in Bahtar, Attock, and various health centers in Gujrat and Sialkot, which, according to her, have pleasantly surprised residents. Further detailing the improvements, she pointed out that outdated facilities in Bhakkar’s Dagarrahtas area and Adda Mochiyanwala in Vehari have been revitalized, while old health centers in Khanewal district have also undergone a remarkable transformation under the new initiative. The chief minister reaffirmed her government’s commitment to providing world-class healthcare services, stating that the overhaul of Punjab’s health infrastructure marks a major step toward ensuring high-quality medical care for all.