Railways accuses dist govts of not cooperating in anti-encroachment drives

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railway has alleged that district governments and security forces are not cooperate with them during the anti-encroachment operations being carried for retrieving its, roughly over 13000 acres, land from the illegal occupation.

The revelation was made by Secretary Railway while briefing the National Assembly panel here on Tuesday.

The NA Standing Committee on Railways that met under the chairmanship of Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, MNA, approved the budgetary proposals of Rs75 billion of the Ministry of Railways and its attached departments regarding the PSDP 2025-26.

The committee scrutinized the budgetary proposals relating to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the Ministry of Railways and its attached departments for the Financial Year 2025-26. The Secretary, Ministry of Railways apprised the committee that the ministry demanded Rs65 billion from the PSDP last year, however, the Finance Division approved Rs45 billion and then further reduced it to Rs35 billion. He said that the ministry has proposed Rs75 billion from the PSDP for the next Financial Year and the budgetary proposals would be adjusted according to the Indicative Budget Ceiling (IBC) fixed by the Finance Division.

Thereafter, the Secretary Railway Board briefed the committee that the ministry has proposed 58% for the infrastructure sector, 30% for the rolling stock, and 1% for each governance and business development sector for ongoing schemes, whereas 8% for infrastructure and 2% for rolling stock for the new schemes in the budgetary proposals for the financial year 2025-26. The committee observed that details of the status of the ongoing projects have not been given by the ministry. So, the committee recommended giving a briefing on the status of the ongoing mega projects in the next meeting. However, the committee approved the budgetary proposals of the Ministry of Railways and its attached departments regarding the PSDP with the directions that priority would be given to projects regarding the repairing of tracks and security. The committee also recommended that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiative issue the approved funds of the Ministry of Railways regarding the rehabilitation of the poor tracks on a priority basis.

Afterwards, the Secretary, Ministry of Railways informed the committee that there was a shortage of funds for making boundary walls and security of the Railway stations. The committee recommended that the Ministry of Railways approach the provincial governments for the building of the boundary walls in the major Railway stations in their respective provinces. The secretary also informed the committee that the district governments and security forces did not cooperate with the officers/ officials of Pakistan Railways during the anti-encroachment operations and that there also existed issues relating to the transfer of Railway lands from provinces to the Ministry of Railways. The committee recommended that all the chief secretaries of the provinces and the IGs of Police of the provinces be called in the next meeting to resolve those issues.

The secretary further informed that 100 passenger trains and about 10 freight trains were operating on a daily basis and the wagons of international standard were being constructed in Islamabad Carriage Factory by complete transfer of technology from China. The committee decided to visit the Islamabad Carriage Factory in the future.

The committee also asked about the status of recruitment for 500 posts in the Pakistan Railway Police. The committee directed for submission of report before the committee on completion of the recruitment process. The committee also recommended to the secretary, to raise the pay scales/grades/ranks of the Constable, Head Constable and ASI to 7, 9 & 11 respectively to make them equivalent to ranks of provincial police forces. That raise in rank would boost the morale of the police officers, which would, in turn, contribute to ensuring the security of the Railway passengers. The committee expressed satisfaction that the current faulty security equipment is being repaired/replaced by the ministry in coordination with the Pakistan Railway Police.

The committee recommended to the Inspector General, Pakistan Railway Police to ensure foolproof security of passengers, trains and Railway infrastructure. For that purpose, a complete project for immediate installation of security equipment, including but not limited to CCTV Cameras, Walk Through Gates, and Luggage Scanning Machines be immediately launched by Pakistan Railway Police and the Ministry of Railways and got approved/included in the next PSDP for Financial Year 2025-26. The committee recommended that a briefing be given by the Inspector General, Pakistan Railway Police on the details of the project so that it might be approved/included in the next budget as the safety and security of the public travelling in the Pakistan Railway was the top priority of the committee.