Ravindra, Williamson tons set up strong 362/6 for New Zealand

posted an imposing total of 362/6 in their allotted 50 overs against , powered by brilliant centuries from (108) and Kane Williamson (102). Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips provided the late flourish, ensuring the finished with a strong total in what promises to be an exciting run chase.

Opting to bat first at the iconic , got off to a measured start, with Will Young (21 off 23) striking three boundaries before falling to Lungi Ngidi in the eighth over, caught by Aiden Markram. However, his dismissal paved the way for a match-defining partnership between and Kane Williamson, who stitched together a magnificent 164-run stand for the second wicket.

Ravindra was in sublime touch, scoring 108 off 101 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six. He played fluently, punishing anything short and driving elegantly through the covers. At the other end, Williamson anchored the innings brilliantly, mixing caution with aggression, smashing 10 fours and 2 sixes in his 102 off 94 balls. The duo accelerated in the middle overs, keeping the South African bowlers under pressure before Ravindra perished in the 34th over, caught behind off Kagiso Rabada.

With a solid platform set at 212/2, looked to push on. Daryl Mitchell (49 off 37) played a crucial cameo, striking four fours and a six, but his aggressive knock was cut short by Ngidi in the 47th over. Tom Latham (4) and Michael Bracewell (16) failed to make a significant impact, but the real fireworks came from Glenn Phillips.

Phillips launched a brutal assault in the death overs, hammering an unbeaten 49 off just 27 balls, including six boundaries and a six. His aggressive strokeplay ensured crossed the 360-run mark, with Mitchell Santner (2)* providing the finishing touch.

South Africa’s bowlers found it tough to contain the batters on a batting-friendly surface. Lungi Ngidi (3/72) was the pick of the bowlers, removing Young, Mitchell, and Bracewell. Rabada (2/70) struck at crucial moments, while Wiaan Mulder (1/48) chipped in with a breakthrough. However, frontline pacers Marco Jansen (0/79) and Keshav Maharaj (0/65) had an off day, going wicketless and conceding runs at over 6.5 an over.

SCORES IN BRIEF

362-6 (Rachin Ravindra 108, Kane Williamson 102, Glenn Phillips 49*, Daryl Mitchell 49; Lungi Ngidi 3-72, Kagiso Rabada 2-70) vs .