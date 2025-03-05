Generally labeled as a taboo, the understanding of the word “religion” invites a deconstructive approach to dissuade a conventional interpretative rigidity. The situation becomes alarming when, within liberal organizations, young potential researchers decline visiting an “other’s” place of worship, reflecting a larger social reluctance to consider Churches, Mosques, Gurdwaras, and small-scale Temples as accessible and significant spaces for engagement. The hesitancy seems to sanctify theoretical dissimilarity rather than highlight shared human needs and valued contexts. Intercultural communication (ICC) remains closed rather than an open, viable social practice. Unfortunately, this diffidence is sponsored by stubborn mindsets, at times unknowingly propagated by parental and organizational institutions. Media, both print and electronic, might also claim a stake in promoting the kind of image communities harbor about each other, reinforcing division instead of encouraging understanding. The need for endorsing an educational argument in terms of curriculum development that incorporates religious literacy and intercultural communication has never been more pertinent. Such an initiative would help lower social affective filters, fostering healthy, constructive interfaith harmony.

The organizational makeup of an educational institute comprises the anthropological spirit of the people as well as the management of pedagogical competency. Surely, the challenge for teachers and learners in arranging meaningful learning opportunities remains a testing ground for determining intercultural resources, planning communication activities, and streamlining cultural materials. Classroom strategies should focus more on knowing about each other without being intolerant, suspicious, conflicting, or estranged. A spirit of ownership, harmony, and trust can be developed through shared history and social security projects.

For instance, educational institutions can actively encourage students to participate in charity drives, celebrate interfaith events, organize tutorials, dramatics, and sports, and manage unforeseen natural disasters collectively. Visits to each other’s monuments and places of worship should be encouraged, promoting curiosity and understanding rather than fostering alienation. Civic stakeholders such as parents, media, and welfare centers must also be engaged to ensure that these initiatives have broader societal support. The practice would help foreground the positive contributions of different faith holders and communities, breaking through intercultural barriers and connecting classroom teachings to broader social competencies.

Learners would gain an appreciation for the visionaries behind humanitarian initiatives such as SOS, the Red Cross, Ganga Ram Hospital, Diyal Singh College, the Edhi Network, Al Noor, and Al Shifa Medical Centers, to name a few. Their contributions to society, regardless of religious affiliations, exemplify the power of human solidarity and the necessity of interfaith collaboration. Recognizing and celebrating these contributions in educational spaces would enable students to move beyond rigid conceptualizations of faith and appreciate the role of service and compassion in religious traditions.

Furthermore, the importance of authentic data for teaching cultural competency cannot be ruled out. This requires a deliberate effort in developing an awareness of one’s own social inadequacies and fostering intercultural politeness strategies. Interactional activities, facilitated through communicative syllabi, can effectively nurture ICC and religious literacy training programmes as an adjunct. These activities could include structured dialogues, collaborative research projects, and experiential learning through immersion in different religious and cultural practices.

Incorporating religious literacy into mainstream education would not only enhance intercultural competence but also contribute to social cohesion by dismantling unfounded prejudices. Education must take on the responsibility of bridging these gaps, providing students with the critical skills necessary to engage with religious diversity in an informed and respectful manner. The sooner we acknowledge the importance of such initiatives, the closer we come to fostering a society that values understanding over ignorance and harmony over division.

Dr Nadia Anjum

The writer is an educationist with over 38 years of teaching experience at Kinnaird College. She specialises in Intercultural Communica-tion (ICC) and curriculum development.