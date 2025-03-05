Rising Inflation

I am writing to express my concerns about the inflation crisis in Pakistan, which has made life increasingly difficult for citizens. The continuous rise in the prices of basic necessities such as food, fuel, and electricity is pushing families into financial distress. Salaried individuals, small business owners, and employees are struggling to meet their basic needs.

One of the major reasons for this inflation crisis is the depreciation of the rupee, rising international fuel prices, and Pakistan’s heavy reliance on external loans. While the government has taken steps to negotiate with the IMF and implement strict financial measures, the burden ultimately falls on ordinary citizens. Many families have been forced to cut back on essentials such as food, healthcare, and education.

I urge the authorities to take immediate action to control inflation by implementing economic policies that focus on increasing domestic production, reducing unnecessary imports, and supporting local industries. The government must ensure transparency in pricing and take measures to prevent hoarding and black market practices that drive up the cost of essential commodities.

The people need relief, and it is the government’s responsibility to address this crisis. I hope policymakers take swift action to stabilise the economy and bring some respite to struggling citizens.

NADIA MALIK,

Sukkur.