Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Salman Agha named T20I captain as PCB announces squads for New Zealand Tour

Our Staff Reporter
March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan have unveiled its ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, with Salman Ali Agha appointed as T20I captain and Shadab Khan as his deputy. Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the ODI squad, with Salman serving as vice-captain.

The five-match T20I series is scheduled from March 16 to 26, followed by three ODIs from March 29 to April 5. Salman’s appointment comes as Pakistan gear up for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Having previously led Pakistan to a 2-1 T20I series victory against Zimbabwe, he steps into the role with experience.

Aqib Javed will continue as Pakistan’s interim head coach for the tour, with Mohammad Yousuf joining as the batting coach. Meanwhile, openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub have been ruled out on medical advice but are expected to regain fitness ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 in April. The T20I squad features three uncapped players – AbdulSamad, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Ali – rewardedfor their standout performances in domestic competitions. Similarly, Akif Javed and Mohammad Ali have earned their place in the ODI squad following impressive showings in the Champions One-Day and T20 Cups.

The key performers from domestic competitions include Abdul Samad: Scored 115 runs at a strike rate of 166.67 in the Champions T20 Cup, following a solid 145-run campaign at a 122.88 strike rate in the Champions One-Day Cup.Hasan Nawaz: Finished as the second-highest scorer in the Champions T20 Cup with 312 runs at a 142.47 strike rate.

Mohammad Ali: Led the Champions T20 Cup in wickets with 22 scalps and added three more in the Champions One-Day Cup.Akif Javed: Claimed 15 wickets in the Champions T20 Cup and seven wickets in the Champions One-Day Cup.

T20I SERIES

March 16    1st T20I    Christchurch
March 18    2nd T20I    Dunedin
March 21    3rd T20I    Auckland
March 23    4th T20I    Mount Maunganui
March 26    5th T20I    Wellington

ODI SERIES

March 29    1st ODI    Napier
April 2    2nd ODI    Hamilton
April 5    3rd ODI    Mount Maunganui

