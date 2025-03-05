Security forces repulse attack on Bannu Cantt; six militants killed

ISLAMABAD - Security forces repulsed terrorist an attack by Fitna Khawarij on Bannu Cantt killing at least six attackers, security forces said on Tuesday.

According to the security sources, suicide bombers belonging to the militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attempted to enter Bannu Cantt. However, the security forces by taking swift action thwarted the Khawarij’s attempt to infiltrate into Bannu Cantt.

Due to the timely action of security forces, the terrorists, in panic, rammed their two explosives-laden vehicles into the Bannu Cantt wall which caused huge infrastructure damage including a nearby home and a mosque resulting into injuries and casualties.

During the encounter, security source said six Khawarij were sent to hell by the vigilant and valiant se-curity personnel at various entry points of the Cantt, while the remaining terrorists have been sur-rounded by forces.

The security sources said a clearance operation by security forces will continue until all Khawarij are eliminated in the area.

The attack comes days after a suicide bomber killed six people at a religious school in Pakistan, attend-ed by key Taliban leaders in the same province.

Similar attacks have increased in Pakistan since the Taliban authorities returned to power in Afghani-stan in August 2021.

Hafiz Gul Bahadur group carried out a similar attack on the same compound last July, detonating an explosive-laden vehicle against the boundary wall, killing eight Pakistan Army soldiers while a retaliato-ry operation killed 10 terrorists.

Last year was the deadliest in a decade for Pakistan, with a surge in attacks that killed more than 1,600 people, according to Islamabad-based analysis group the Center for Research and Security Studies.

Islamabad accuses Kabul’s rulers of failing to root out militants sheltering on Afghan soil as they pre-pare to stage assaults on Pakistan, a charge the Taliban government denies.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack in Bannu Cantonment during iftar.

In their separate messages, they expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the attack.

In his remarks, the President appreciated the security forces for killing the terrorists, and said the attack in the holy month of Ramadan is a heinous act and entire nation rejects such atrocious acts.

He prayed for the highest ranks for the martyrs and patience for their families.

Asif Ali Zardari expressed determination to continue operations for the elimination of the Fitna al-Khwarij from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, commended the security forces for their timely response in preventing a potentially devastating assault.

The Prime Minister offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for their elevated ranks in the hereafter. He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack, and ordered the authorities concerned that injured persons should be provided with the best medical treatment and facilities.

Shehbaz Sharif said that such cowardly terrorists, who targeted innocent civilians during the holy month of Ramadan, deserve no mercy. He condemned the Khawarij as enemies of Pakistan and its people, assuring that their malicious intentions would never succeed.

The Prime Minister said that the entire nation stands united with the security forces in the fight against the Khawarij, pledging to continue the battle against them until they are completely eradicated.