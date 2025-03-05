Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Sem Nallah becomes silent killer in Hasilpur, causing displacement: Qasim Khan

March 05, 2025
BAHAWALPUR  -  Founder and Central Chairman of Hathar Youth Organisation, Muttahida Kisan Ittehad area Hathar and social activist Muhammad Qasim Khan Ghazi has said that the Sem Nallah originating from Bahawalnagar district has become a poison and a killer not only for the people but also for the animals and lush green lands of Hathar area of District Bahawalpur Hasilpur.

If the government does not pay attention to this sudden situation immediately, very soon this lush area will be considered a barren area and the people here will be forced to migrate. People living around the Sem Nallah are suffering from infectious diseases like jaundice, TB, liver diseases and cancer day by day and the irony is that the sewage of this Sem Nallah is being released into the Sutlej River without any treatment due to which the underground freshwater is turning bitter and the crops and lands are being ruined.

The survival of aquatic life is also at stake.

The people and farmers of Hathar demanded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif a treatment plant must be immediately installed on the Sem Nallah and the water of the Sutlej River be purified from pollution, which will also benefit aquatic life and prevent crops and lands from becoming barren.

