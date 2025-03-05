Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Sindh govt spokespersons meeting held

NEWS WIRE
March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  An important meeting of the spokespersons of the Sindh government was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon.  The meeting was attended by government spokespersons Heer Soho, Nadir Nabil Gabol, Sumeta Afzal Syed, Sadia Javed, Buland Khan Junejo, Sukhdev Asardas Hemnani, Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Wahid Halepoto, and Tehseen Abidi.

Secretary of Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, Director of Information Muhammad Yousuf Kaburo, and Sarang Latif Chandio were also present. The meeting comprised detailed deliberations about the promotion of the major Sindh government projects, including People’s Housing Scheme SPHF), NICVD, SIUT, People’s Bus Service, Pink Bus Service, Shahrah-e-Bhutto, Autism Centers, and others.

Speaking in the meeting, Sindh’s Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that Sindh is the only province in Pakistan where the most work has been done for public health and basic facilities. He said that the Sindh government is currently providing homes to 2.1 million people and is also offering solar systems to those who cannot afford electricity bills, allowing them access to free electricity. Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the Sindh government wants its spokespersons to present the performance of every department to the public.

keep up the good work, PM urges cabinet members

