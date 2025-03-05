Sindh updates federal government on sugar stock

The Sindh Cane Commissioner has provided the federal government with an update on the province’s sugar stock, submitting a weekly report to both federal and provincial authorities.

According to the report, Sindh’s sugar mills have produced 1.543 million metric tonnes of sugar during the current crushing season. Over the past four months, mills have sold 511,362 metric tonnes, leaving a stock of 1.278 million metric tonnes across 34 mills. Additionally, 246,000 metric tonnes from last year’s stock remain available.

Earlier, the Sindh government decided against fixing the sugarcane support price for FY2024-25, citing commitments under an IMF agreement. However, the provincial agriculture department may revisit the decision if any other province sets a sugarcane support price.