Snowfall sparks tourist boom in Murree and Northern Areas

ISLAMABAD - Murree and the Northern Areas are experiencing a surge in tourism as heavy snowfall blankets the upper parts of Pakistan. According to the Officials from Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), the snowfall has attracted thousands of visitors eager to enjoy the picturesque winter landscapes, with popular destinations like Murree Mall Road, Jhiga Gali, Ayubia, Kashmir Point, and Ghora Gali, Swat, Malam Jabba witnessing a significant influx. Local authorities have deployed additional personnel, including traffic police and administrative staff, to manage the increase in visitors. Chief Traffic Officer Murree, emphasized the need for safety, advising tourists to arrive in well-equipped four-wheel vehicles and to avoid parking on main roads. “Our traffic personnel have been assisting vehicles struggling with slippery conditions, and I commend them for their diligent work in such extreme weather,” he stated. Beyond Murree, the enchanting valleys of Kalam, Bahrain, and Malam Jabba in Swat have also seen a considerable rise in tourist activity. Families from Central Punjab and across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are flocking to these scenic locations to relish snowfall and partake in winter sports. The cold temperatures have heightened the winter atmosphere, prompting visitors to bundle up as they explore the stunning surroundings. Naveed, a government employee from Islamabad, expressed his enthusiasm for the region’s unique offerings, “Swat’s combination of snowfall, trout fishing, and winter sports is unmatched in Pakistan.” His sentiments reflect a growing appreciation for the diverse experiences available to visitors, from skiing in Malam Jabba to fishing in the pristine waters of the Swat River. The Swat region is garnering attention not only for its natural beauty but also for its rich cultural heritage, hosting archaeological treasures that attract history enthusiasts.

The Saidu Sharif Museum and ancient Buddhist sites highlight the valley’s historical significance, drawing visitors from around the globe. To facilitate this surge in tourism, the relevant Tourism Departments are implementing various projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and promoting new tourist spots, with an emphasis on environmental preservation. Upcoming events include a winter gala and sports rafting competitions along the Swat River, aimed at further boosting local tourism. Authorities are aware of the challenges posed by snow-covered roads and are working diligently to ensure access is restored. The Emergency Operation Center remains operational, with the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority coordinating efforts to clear blocked routes. As winter progresses and temperatures continue to drop, northern Pakistan is poised to offer unforgettable experiences for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike, solidifying its status as a prime winter tourism destination.