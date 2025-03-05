Steven Smith retires from ODIs

Australian batter announced his immediate retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) on Wednesday, stepping away from the format after Australia’s semi-final loss to India in the Champions Trophy.

Smith, who was captained in Pat Cummins's absence, confirmed he would continue playing Test cricket and T20Is.

The 35-year-old leaves ODIs with an impressive record of 5,800 runs, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His highest score of 164 came against New Zealand in December 2016.

Reflecting on his ODI career, Smith expressed gratitude for his achievements and teammates.

“There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic team-mates who shared the journey,” he said.

A pivotal figure in Australia’s 2015 World Cup victory, Smith delivered a century in the semi-final against India and an unbeaten 56 in the final against New Zealand. He also captained the side in 64 ODIs, winning 32 of them.

Looking ahead, Smith remains focused on Test cricket, with key series on the horizon, including the World Test Championship final against South Africa on June 11 at Lord’s, an away tour of the West Indies, and the Ashes in Australia later this year.

Additionally, Smith expressed his ambition to represent Australia in T20Is at the Olympics, keeping himself available for selection despite missing out on the 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

Former Australian captain and chief selector George Bailey praised Smith’s ODI career, stating:

“His record as a batter across 170 games is exemplary, and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players.”