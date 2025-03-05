Successful Champions Trophy paves way for international sports revival in Pakistan: Dr Farhan Essa

LAHORE - CEO of Essa Laboratories, Professor Dr. Farhan Essa, emphasised the collective responsibility to restore Pakistan’s global image through sports and regain international trust in the country’s sporting landscape.

He highlighted that the successful hosting of the Champions Trophy will further accelerate efforts to revive international sports in Pakistan.Dr Farhan Essa shared these views while inaugurating the 27th Danish Trophy Ramadan Cricket Tournament, organized by Powerplay Sports in Karachi.

The opening ceremony was graced by notable personalities, including Combaxx Sports General Manager Zubair Macha, CEO of DYM Enterprises Ameen Merchant, President of Syed Foundation Syed Waseem Hashmi, Powerplay Sports Directors Saad Asif, Zone Three Secretary Afzal Qureshi, and Tournament Secretary Abbas Nawaz.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s glorious sporting history, Dr Farhan Essa recalled the country’s dominance in cricket, hockey, snooker, and squash, holding multiple world titles simultaneously. While acknowledging the natural fluctuations in sports rankings, he stressed the need for continuous efforts to reclaim Pakistan’s position on the global stage.

In the opening match, KGA Gymkhana defeated Tapal Cricket Club by four wickets at the Karachi Goan Association Ground. Tapal Cricket Club, opted to bat first, posted 152/9 in 20 overs. Umar Khan delivered a power-packed performance, smashing 52 off 18 balls, while Muhammad Manan contributed 19 runs and Ibad added 15. Amit Ravi was the standout bowler for KGA Gymkhana, claiming 3 wickets, while Dominic picked up two scalps.

In response, KGA Gymkhana’s openers dominated from the outset. Ram Ravi led the charge with a blistering 52 off just 17 balls, smashing three sixes and seven fours. Amit Ravi followed with a quickfire 42 off 22 deliveries, while Abhijeet chipped in with 16 off 9 balls. Shayan was the pick of Tapal’s bowlers, securing three wickets for 23 runs.

Prior to the match, Professor Dr Farhan Essa formally inaugurated the tournament with a ceremonial strike, marking the beginning of yet another exciting edition of the Danish Trophy Ramadan Cricket Tournament.