Sufi saints’ role in preaching Islam vital: Governor Punjab

APP
March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Islam spread all over the world due to the services of saints. The religious services of Baba Syed Lal Shah Qalandar are remembered in golden words. 

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of visiting the shrine of Baba Syed Lal Shah Qalandar in Surasi Syedan, Gulhaira Gali, Murree.

According to details, the Governor laid a wreath on the shrine and prayed for the elevation of ranks of Baba Syed Lal Shah Qalandar. The shrine administration met Sardar Saleem Haider. 

During the meeting, Governor Punjab paid tribute to the religious services of Baba Syed Lal Shah Qalandar, saying that he dedicated his life to religion. He said that visiting the shrines gave spiritual peace.

