The Rainfall Deficit in Pakistan

The alarming lack of rainfall in Pakistan is having severe consequences for agriculture, water supply, and the overall ecosystem. In recent years, there has been a significant decline in precipitation, leading to drought conditions in various regions. This situation is primarily attributed to climate change, deforestation, and urbanisation.

Climate change has disrupted weather patterns, causing unpredictable rainfall and prolonged dry spells. As temperatures rise, the atmosphere retains more moisture, resulting in reduced rainfall during critical growing seasons. Additionally, deforestation has diminished the environment’s ability to retain moisture, further exacerbating the problem. Urbanisation, with its concrete infrastructure and shrinking green spaces, has also disrupted the natural water cycle, contributing to declining rainfall.

The consequences of this rainfall deficit are dire, threatening food security and increasing the risk of water shortages. It is crucial for the government and relevant authorities to take immediate action by promoting sustainable practices and reforestation efforts to mitigate these impacts. Addressing the root causes of this issue is essential to ensuring a stable and prosperous future for our country.

MALAIKA AWAIS,

Lahore.