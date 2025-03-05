Wednesday, March 05, 2025
The Silent Storm

March 05, 2025
The digital world is a double-edged sword—offering knowledge while quietly causing destruction. Hidden within it is a force that lures young minds, shaping their thoughts in dangerous ways. In a society that values modesty, this silent storm grows, altering how youth perceive themselves and the world. What remains unspoken thrives in secrecy.

This is not a distant problem—it is here, growing stronger every day. With 20 million daily searches for forbidden content, a generation is stepping into a world they do not fully understand. By their teenage years, most have already seen what should have remained unknown. Left alone to process it, they build their own misguided truths. The internet does not guide—it only reflects what is already sought in the shadows.

But the damage is not just psychological—it is neurological. Thinking becomes clouded, self-control weakens, and addiction takes hold. The cycle begins: curiosity turns into habit, habit turns into need. What was once enough no longer satisfies. Connection is replaced with cold detachment, and reality bends under the weight of false expectations.

Beyond personal struggles, society also suffers. In a country where inequality is already deep, these distorted perceptions of relationships only add fuel to the fire. Screens tell a false story of power and submission, shaping how young people see others in ways that are neither fair nor real. Meanwhile, parents remain unaware, unable to grasp the invisible world their children now inhabit. The gap widens, and silence feeds the problem.

The answer is not ignorance but awareness. This crisis cannot be solved by looking away—it must be confronted. Open conversations, education, and protective measures are needed to break the cycle. The future of an entire generation is at stake, and without action, the damage will only grow. A nation built on broken minds cannot stand strong.

AYESHA FATIMA,

Lahore.

