Top performers at National Games to receive Scholarships, says Faisal Khokhar

LAHORE - Punjab’s top athletes will be awarded scholarships from the Sports Endowment Fund based on their performance in the 35th National Games, set to take place in Karachi from May 6 to 14, 2025. Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar announced on Tuesday that the Punjab contingent will compete with full preparations, ensuring team selection purely on merit. He expressed confidence in Punjab’s athletes, citing their outstanding performances in the Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games, and expects them to maintain their high standards in the National Games. Training camps for Punjab’s teams will be held after Ramadan, under the guidance of qualified coaches, with top-tier facilities provided by the Sports Board Punjab. Khokhar also highlighted the immense sporting talent in the province, noting that the Khelta Punjab Games have unearthed several promising athletes.