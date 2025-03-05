Traffic police set up new driving school at Chandni Chowk

Rawalpindi - The city traffic police (CTP) here on Tuesday announced the setting up a modern driving school at Chandni Chowk traffic office to help future drivers train well before taking control of the steering.

In a statement, the CTP spokesperson said that the traffic managers had achieved yet another milestone in their efforts to streamline the vehicular traffic on roads and ensure security and safety of all motorists. The establishment of the driving school is a part of the vision of Chief Traffic Officer CTO Beenish Fatima, who has been puting her utmost to raise awareness among the motorists regarding traffic rules and road safety measures. At the new driving school, trained instructors will offer practical driving training to the applicants.

The facility will help the traffic police in ensuring that all drivers on the city roads follow the relevant rules and regulations. The school will further help the applicants obtain driving licenses with ease without hurdles. The instructors will not only teach the practical driving techniques but also raise awareness about road safety rules. Speaking on the occasion, CTO Beenish Fatima said that it was the responsibility of all drivers to follow traffic rules and ensure safe driving. “The new driving school will help the police in offering professional training to the aspiring drivers and minimize road accidents in Rawalpindi,” she said. The CTP spokesperson urged on the aspiring drivers both men and women to get registered with the school and obtain professional training.