Trudeau slams US tariffs, vows retaliation against Trump’s trade war

on Tuesday condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariffs as “very dumb,” accusing him of appeasing Russia while launching a trade war against Canada.

Speaking at a press conference in his final days in office, a visibly frustrated Trudeau announced retaliatory tariffs on over $100 billion worth of American goods in response to Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canadian imports.

“Today, the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally,” Trudeau said. “At the same time, they are working positively with Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense.”

Trump imposed steep tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, triggering immediate retaliation from all three nations and sending financial markets into turmoil. While Mexican and Canadian imports were hit with a 25% tariff, Canadian energy exports faced a slightly lower 10% levy.

Trudeau accused Trump of attempting to cripple Canada’s economy, warning, “We will never be the 51st state.” He also urged Canadians to boycott American vacations and products, adding, “Yeah, we’re probably going to keep booing the American anthem.”

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a 25% export tax on electricity sold to the U.S. and threatened to cut off supply entirely if tariffs persist. He also vowed to halt nickel and rare mineral sales to the U.S. and remove American liquor brands from government-run stores.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick signaled that a compromise could be reached, stating that Trump may “meet Canada and Mexico in the middle,” with an announcement expected soon. However, Lutnick privately urged Ford to reconsider his countermeasures, to which Ford reportedly responded, “I’ll go harder.”

As tensions escalate, Trudeau is expected to seek direct talks with Trump to address the deepening trade conflict.