Trump thanks Pakistan for arresting top Daesh terrorist

United States President Donald Trump has expressed gratitude to Pakistan for arresting a key Daesh terrorist allegedly responsible for the deadly Kabul airport blast that killed 13 US soldiers and 170 Afghans.

In his first address to Congress since beginning his second term, Trump announced on Tuesday that the suspect was in US custody and would face justice.

“Three and a half years ago, a terrorist killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate bombing. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity,” Trump said.

The US president criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for mishandling the withdrawal from Afghanistan and called the arrest a "momentous day" for the families of the fallen soldiers.

Trump praised Pakistan for its role in capturing the suspect but did not provide further details.

According to US media outlet Axios, the terrorist has been identified as Mohammad Sharifullah, also known as Jafar, a commander of Daesh’s Afghanistan-Pakistan branch. Reports indicate he is being extradited from Pakistan and is expected to arrive in the US on Wednesday.