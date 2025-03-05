Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case

March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Naveed Kamran Langrial awarded death sentence to two accused and prison terms to two co-accused while deciding a double murder case here Tuesday. Accused Tanveer and Ameer Bakhsh were awarded death sentence, Shahid Riaz was sentenced to life imprisonment while another accused Mohsin was awarded 31-year jail, according to prosecution.  According to details, accused Tanveer had differences with his in-laws and had killed his father-in-law Ramzan and mother-in-law Razia Bibi along with his accomplices on Sept 18, 2022.  Deciding the case on Tuesday, court awarded death sentence to accused Tanveer and ordered him to pay Rs 500,000 compensation to the legal heirs of deceased. Accused Shahid Riaz, and Ameer Bakhsh were also directed to pay Rs 500,000 compensation each to legal heirs of deceased while a fine worth Rs 340,000 was imposed on accused Mohsin.

