Wednesday, March 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two motorcyclists die in accident in Bahawalpur

NEWS WIRE
March 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Two youths died when a speeding car hit their motorcycle on a road in Noorpur Noranga. Rescue 1122 and police said that two persons were riding a motorcycle when a speeding car coming from back hit them, leaving the two critically injured.  The injured were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The victims were identified as 18-year-old Kashif and 15-year-old Akram. Both lived in village Shoma Gullan Hatti. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1741068879.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025