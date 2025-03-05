Two motorcyclists die in accident in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Two youths died when a speeding car hit their motorcycle on a road in Noorpur Noranga. Rescue 1122 and police said that two persons were riding a motorcycle when a speeding car coming from back hit them, leaving the two critically injured. The injured were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The victims were identified as 18-year-old Kashif and 15-year-old Akram. Both lived in village Shoma Gullan Hatti. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.