U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan: Consequences for Pakistan and Regional Security

The chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in 2021 did not just mark the end of America’s two-decade-long military presence; it also left behind a vast arsenal of military equipment now fueling instability in the region. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the exit, calling it “stupid” for abandoning military assets worth billions of dollars. This decision has had far-reaching consequences, exacerbating regional security threats and bolstering terrorist organizations.

The abandoned weaponry, ranging from firearms and ammunition to advanced military vehicles, has effectively transformed into a terror arsenal. These weapons have empowered militant groups operating in South Asia, particularly in Pakistan. The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) have taken advantage of the power vacuum and the freely available arms left behind. The sharp surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s border regions since the U.S. withdrawal substantiates the claim that the abandoned military stockpiles are now being used against regional security forces.

Recent recoveries of U.S.-made weapons from TTP militants killed by Pakistani security forces further validate Pakistan’s rising concerns over the illicit flow of arms from Afghanistan. The unchecked dissemination of such advanced weaponry has created a black market, allowing terrorist networks to access sophisticated arms, further escalating violence and instability in the region.

While Trump’s criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal is justified, expecting the Taliban-led Interim Afghan Government (IAG) to return the abandoned U.S. weapons is unrealistic. The Taliban have no incentive to comply with such demands and have historically disregarded international requests regarding security measures. However, the IAG must be held accountable in other ways. Instead of rhetorical expectations of returning U.S. weapons, efforts should be directed toward compelling the Taliban to demonstrate responsibility through maintaining internal stability, ensuring regional security, curbing international terrorist organizations on Afghan soil, and fostering good relations with its neighbors.

The presence of U.S.-made weapons in Taliban hands also emboldens their regional ambitions. The Taliban’s strengthened military position deepens existing geopolitical fault lines, making South Asia’s security landscape more fragile than ever. The IAG’s refusal to cooperate on critical security matters, such as Pakistan’s request to curb TTP activities or the U.S. demand for the return of abandoned weapons, highlights the need for a strategic and collective response to this growing threat.

Moreover, the U.S. must take responsibility for its debacles in Afghanistan. Pakistan, in particular, has been suffering the consequences of the U.S. leaving Afghanistan unattended, which has resulted in severe security challenges and humanitarian crises. Pakistan must demand that the U.S. acknowledge the suffering of its people due to the fallout of America’s mismanaged withdrawal. U.S. aid alone is insufficient to counter terrorism on a large scale. A comprehensive strategy is required to make the world safer. If Trump realizes that the U.S. made “stupid” mistakes while withdrawing from Afghanistan, then it must compensate Pakistan for its damages and human suffering, ensuring that corrective measures are in place to prevent further destabilization of the region.

The issue of abandoned U.S. military equipment in Afghanistan is not just a bilateral concern between the United States and Afghanistan; it is a pressing international security challenge. It requires serious attention from global stakeholders, especially the United States, as the weapons left behind continue to fuel terrorism and instability across South Asia. The international community must pressure the IAG to act responsibly, ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a haven for unchecked militant activities that threaten regional and global peace.

Furthermore, the Taliban-led Interim Afghan Government has been consistently violating the Doha Agreement, which explicitly stipulated that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for terrorist activities against other countries. The agreement required the Taliban to prevent terrorist groups from operating within its borders, yet the presence and resurgence of groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, Al-Qaeda, and ISKP indicate a blatant disregard for these commitments.

Despite international calls for compliance, the IAG has failed to curb terrorist activities emanating from Afghan soil. This non-compliance exacerbates regional instability, particularly affecting Pakistan, which continues to face cross-border terrorist attacks. The Taliban’s unwillingness to take decisive action against terrorist factions operating from Afghanistan underscores their failure to honor their obligations under the Doha Agreement. This issue demands urgent attention from the global community.

Amna Abbasi

–The writer is a defence analyst.