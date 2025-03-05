Vehari Police kill six dacoits in February

VEHARI - Vehari Police killed at least six dacoits during armed encounters and arrested 109 notorious criminals, including 135 drug dealers and 106 individuals possessing illegal weapons in the month of February. The police also apprehended 28 members of 12 gangs and recovered stolen goods worth over Rs.8.467 million in 110 cases related to property crimes. District Police Officer Mansoor Aman said that the police effectively launched cracked down on criminals through efficient patrolling, snap checking, and surprise raids, resulting in a significant decline in crime rates.

The police aim to make Vehari district inhospitable to criminals. Furthermore, 109 notorious criminals were arrested, including 62 A-category and 47 B-category individuals, as well as 10 court absconders. The police recovered illegal weapons, including 13 rifles, 78 pistols, 11 rifles, four Kalashnikovs, and hundreds of bullets. Additionally, 135 drug dealers were arrested, and large quantities of narcotics, including 12 kilograms of charas, 3638 liters of liquor, 12 operational stills, and 23 kilograms of heroin, were recovered. The police also arrested 78 gamblers and 82 individuals involved in reckless driving. District Police Officer Mansoor Aman emphasised that protecting the lives and property of citizens is the top priority of his force.