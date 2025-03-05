Wah Medical College holds convocation for MBBS session 2020-2024

Wah cantt - Wah Medical College, in collaboration with the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), proudly hosted the convocation ceremony for the MBBS session 2020-2024. The prestigious event was held at Wah Medical College, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of the graduating doctors. Lt Gen Arshad Naseem, HI(M), Surgeon General/ Director General, Medical Services (Inter Services) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Maj Gen Muhammad Kashif Azad, HI(M), Director General (Commercial), POF was the Guest of Honour. Lt Gen Wasim Alamgir, HI(M), (Retd), Vice Chancellor of NUMS, conferred degrees upon the graduates, recognizing them as the future of Pakistan’s healthcare system. Maj Gen Abdul Khaliq Naveed, HI(M), (Retd), Principal Wah Medical College shared key milestones in academic excellence, research advancements, faculty development, and infrastructure improvements. Lt Gen Arshad Naseem, HI(M), while addressing the graduating doctors and guests, emphasized the importance of professionalism, research, and patient-centred care in the future medical careers of the graduating doctors.

Convocation ceremony was attended by senior faculty members, parents and distinguished guests who celebrated the achievements of the graduates. During the ceremony, several high-achieving graduates were honoured for their exceptional academic and extracurricular performances. Dr. Mahnoor Fatima was awarded the Best Graduate Award for securing the highest aggregate marks. She also received a Gold Medal and a cash prize of Rs. 300,000. Dr. Laiba Noor secured the second position, earning a cash prize of Rs. 200,000. Dr. Zoya Habib stood third, receiving a cash prize of Rs. 100,000. She was also honoured with the Best All-Rounder Award, acknowledging her excellence in academics, research, and extracurricular activities. Dr. Muhammad Huraira Arshad was recognized with the Best Researcher Gold Medal for his outstanding contributions to medical research.